Man Charged With Assault After Attack on Black Worker in Parking Garage [VIDEO]

*A Nashville man has been charged with assault after he and his mother physically assaulted a Black male worker in the secure garage of their apartment building on Saturday night.

As reported by The Daily Dot, cellphone footage shows “a white woman and her son shouting at a Black employee that he didn’t “belong” in the garage,” the outlet writes. The worker, Johnny Martinez, was checking for parking permits on the cars when the woman and her son demanded to see his identification. When Martinez refused, the duo became unhinged, assaulted the man and the woman called police.

The white male in the clip, Edward Brennan, can be seen striking Martinez, who filmed the encounter and shared the footage online.

“As I was doing my rounds…I noticed people watching me,” Martinez told the Daily Beast. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

“When he attacked me, he swung, he almost hit me in the face,” Martinez said. “He broke this bottle opener off of my keys. When I went to go pick it up, he lunged.”

Martinez filed a police report following the incident, Complex reports.

“After the encounter I waited at the property about 40 minutes for Metro PD where I filed a police report and will be pressing charges,” Martinez wrote in the caption of the YouTube video he posted. “The Karen had also called the police and conveniently left out the fact her son assaulted me.”

An officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spoke to the white woman and her son following the incident and they claimed they felt threatened by Martinez.

“The racist tropes they used turned me off to engaging them in that way,” Martinez wrote in a comment on Reddit. “We hear it all the time ‘you don’t belong here’ is just another way for these people to say go back to your country in my experience. All I was waiting for was the N word to seal the deal.”