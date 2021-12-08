Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Jacqueline Avant Came Face to Face with Gunman Before Fatal Shooting

By Ny MaGee
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant - Getty
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant – Getty

*The family of Jacqueline Avant believes she and her killer came face to face before she was fatally shot inside her home last Wednesday morning.  

Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery in the Trousdale Estates area of Los Angeles. A man named Aariel Maynor was taken into custody about an hour after the crime, and is considered the sole suspect in the killing. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

Sources close to the situation tell us Clarence was asleep during the break-in last week at their Trousdale Estates home, but his wife was already up just after 2 AM — as she typically is — in another room. We’re told she and the suspect unexpectedly came face-to-face … the family believes they startled each other and that’s when he opened fire. Our sources tell us security was patrolling the front of the house and the suspect appears to have entered from the side yard. We’re told a guard heard a gunshot from inside, raced over and then the suspect fired at him too … before fleeing the scene.

Maynor was apprehended while attempting to burglarize another home in the Hollywood Hills, where he allegedly shot himself in the foot. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, felony with a firearm as well as 2 counts of residential burglary with a person present. 

READ MORE: Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund Established – Avant/Sarandos Families Issue Joint Statement

The Avants daughter, Nicole, is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The families issued the following joint statement about the loss of Jacqueline:

The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank you for the heartfelt condolences over the loss of our beloved Jacquie. We feel incredibly blessed to have received the support, kindness and prayers over the last week.

As many have inquired, we have arranged the Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund for the new MLK Children’s Center in Watts, as per Jacquie’s wishes. More information and a donation section can be found on the MLK Health and Wellness Development Corporation website: mlk-cdc.org.

The outpouring of love and support from around the globe has been felt and appreciated by all of us. We ask that you please allow us some time and space to grieve as a family and continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. We thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time.

Plans for Jacquie’s memorial celebration shall be forthcoming after the holidays. We appreciate your continued well wishes and prayers and wish all of you a very blessed holiday season.

With love and gratitude, The Avant and Sarandos Families

Maynor is scheduled to have surgery on his foot Wednesday and will be arraigned after that, per the report. 

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

