Crumbley Fugitives Granted Bail: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Parents of the boy who shot and killed four of his schoolmates in Michigan last week are the worst kind of parents. They went on the run, got caught trying to avoid capture, got arrested and – get this – got bail. A bail that could allow them to get out of jail if they come up with the money to pay for it. If anybody has proven they are a flight risk and don’t deserve bail, it’s these people! Even white people who evade the law then go on the lamb have the benefit of white privilege privileges.

James Crumble purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer piston for his son, and didn’t secure it as the law – or common sense – would dictate. James and his wife, Jennifer, are the same parents who either allowed their 15 year-old son to take the gun to school, and didn’t alert school administrators who expressed well-placed concerns to the Crumbleys about their son’s state of mind BEFORE the shooting. Or these parents didn’t care enough to be concerned if their son had a gun in his book bag.

If Karens were more concerned about checking their children’s book bags for guns than they are about checking Black people’s ID’s and questioning us about things that don’t concern them, there would be less school shootings.

These parents abandoned their son to police custody to face charges as an adult of terrorism and the murder of four high school students and shooting seven others at his Oxford High School. And because they were going to be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter – for their negligence in parenting this child and alerting authorities of the gun on school property that would have saved lives – they chose to become fugitives from the law. These people a judge granted bail, while thousands of people charged with misdemeanors and other non-violent offenses are left to rot in jail. Click on the video to find out more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplext. Email her at[email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.