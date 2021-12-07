Travis Scott’s Legal Team Hits Back Against Astroworld Lawsuits

*Travis Scott has responded to the slew of lawsuits that name him as a defendant regarding last month’s Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

On Monday, Scott’s attorneys filed a response to 11 lawsuits. PEOPLE obtained six of the responses, “each of which was nearly identical,” the outlet writes. Per the report, in the filings, Scott (legal name Jacques B. Webster II )— and his company, company Cactus Jack Records, LLC, “generally deny the allegations” made in the lawsuits, and “respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice,” the response read. “And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled.”

Scott, 30, has so far been named in more than 200 lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy.

Meanwhile, a $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of the 282 victims who were physically or mentally impacted by the tragedy.

Billboard reports that the numerous lawsuits may be consolidated into one large case.

“Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” a filing on Friday, obtained by Billboard, stated.

Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses for Astroworld victims has been rejected by several families.

We reported earlier that Scott offered to cover the funeral expenses for 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, but the boy’s family declined the offer.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Bob Hilliard, the Blount family’s lawyer, wrote in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

Hillard’s statement is in response to a letter from Scott’s attorney Daneil Petrocelli, as reported by Complex.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli wrote. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Per the report, a funeral was held for Ezra on Nov. 23 in Texas.