Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeNews
News

Shaun King Shares Emotional Post After Daughter Hit By Car, Suffers Brain Injury

By Ny MaGee
0

Shaun King

*Civil rights activist Shaun King has turned to the public for prayers for his teen daughter who was recently hit by a car while in New York.

In an emotional Instagram post on Dec. 5, King said his daughter Kendi, a 19-year-old NYU student, “had suffered a brain injury” along with “several serious head and body injuries” from the incident.

“I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning,” King continued. “We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.”

King asked his fans and followers to pray for his daughter and wife who is struggling to cope following the accident. Check out his full IG post below.

READ MORE: Shaun King Moving Out of New $800K Home After Media Reveals Address

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking)

“Please pray for Kendi. ⁣That she heals 100%.⁣ That she has no setbacks.⁣ I’m watching her like a hawk.⁣ Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. ⁣Love and appreciate you all,” wrote King.

In August, Kendi, who contributes to her father’s The North Star website, penned an emotional letter about her family having to move out of their new home after the media published their address and pictures of the property.

“My family who has done nothing to deserve this now has to pack up our lives and leave my mother’s house tirelessly to buy,” she wrote at the time. “This was her dream home. She put the wallpaper up herself. For the first time, my siblings got to have their own rooms.”

King also issued a statement on Instagram about having to move out of his new home.

“Today, I’ve had to make a heartbreaking decision.⁣ After a combination of Fox News, the NY Post, and other outlets posted pictures of my home across the Internet, we’ve now seen our address posted all over the Internet. ⁣Strangers have already started coming by the house. ⁣My kids can’t even go outside and play during the final month of summer break. ⁣So, we’re moving,” he wrote.

⁣”I suppose it might always be this way. I don’t know.⁣ My wife bought this home, her first, after working her ass off for 20+ years. It took her nearly a year to even be able to purchase it,” King continued.

“It was a quiet and peaceful refuge for her, for our 5 kids, for the dogs, and for our mothers. And it wasn’t excessive. Again, she got a literal FHA loan to purchase it. I’m not even on the loan.⁣ But now we’re not safe.⁣ And will never be safe here again.⁣ I’m so hurt for them. ⁣I’ve had to endure seeing my wife cry multiple times this week over the devastation of it all. ⁣

“I’ll be honest with you.⁣ I’m going to be bitter over this for a very long time,” he wrote.

King previously took to social media to respond to the hateful comments he receives.

”I have to be honest, I find it genuinely strange that so many people, thousands and thousands of you, who clearly think you hate me, but still follow me, and comment here so often,” he wrote. “Some of you hate me so much, that you have literal badges for how often you comment here.”

Previous articleVIDEO: Gervonta Davis Overcomes Isaac Cruz to Earn Toughest Career Victory 
Next article‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols Receives NASA Honor at LA Comic-Con
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO