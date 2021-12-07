Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Babies

Mercy! Nick Cannon Announces That Recently Born Son (Zen) Has Passed Away | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Nick Cannon & baby son
Nick Cannon & baby son (YouTube screenshot)

*Please join us in taking a moment to send our love, prayers, and our deepest condolences to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott right now. During Tuesday’s episode of his talk show, he revealed that his youngest child Zen Scott Cannon has sadly passed away.

The 41-year-old host welcomed Zen, his seventh child, with Scott on June 23. While opening up to viewers, he shared how he and his family discovered Zen was battling Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he explained. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon’s head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

From there, they discovered that Zen had fluid building in his head and it was a malignant tumor: “Things sadly didn’t get better for baby Zen. This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,” he shared, breaking down in tears. “I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

(WATCH Nick speak at length on his son Zen in the video BELOW the IG embed.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Travis Scott’s Legal Team Hits Back Against Astroworld Lawsuits

WATCH the video BELOW of Nick speaking about his now-deceased son with better quality than the video in the IG embed above.

Previous articleTravis Scott’s Legal Team Hits Back Against Astroworld Lawsuits
Next articleVirgil Abloh Funeral: Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill Among Mourners (Video)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO