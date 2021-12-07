Mercy! Nick Cannon Announces That Recently Born Son (Zen) Has Passed Away | VIDEO

*Please join us in taking a moment to send our love, prayers, and our deepest condolences to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott right now. During Tuesday’s episode of his talk show, he revealed that his youngest child Zen Scott Cannon has sadly passed away.

The 41-year-old host welcomed Zen, his seventh child, with Scott on June 23. While opening up to viewers, he shared how he and his family discovered Zen was battling Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he explained. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon’s head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

From there, they discovered that Zen had fluid building in his head and it was a malignant tumor: “Things sadly didn’t get better for baby Zen. This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,” he shared, breaking down in tears. “I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

