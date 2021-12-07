Lil Wayne Investigated After Pulling Assault Rifle On Security Guard

*Lil Wayne is reportedly being investigated for allegedly pulling an AR-15 on one of his own security guards.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one of the rapper’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home, and cops say they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm. We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things.

Per the report, Wayne denies the incident even happened and an insider tells TMZ that the rapper doesn’t have a gun.

As far as the case moving forward, the security guard reportedly does not want to press charges against Wayne. Police are still investigating what went down that day.

Wayne was previously involved in a serious gun case in December 2019 and was looking at 10 years in prison until former President Donald Trump issued a series of pardons on his last day as president. This included Wayne’s federal gun case.

Over the summer, Wayne opened up about his mental health issues and a suicide attempt when he was a kid.

In an interview with Emmanuel Acho on his Uncomfortable Conversations series, the hip-hop star explained why he wanted to take his own life at age 12 – and he was going to use his mother’s gun.

“I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne said, as reported by HipHop-N-More. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.”

Wayne pointed the gun to his head but “got a little too scared.”

Listen to Weezy talk about it via the clip below: