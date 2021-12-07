Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Pissed Off’ Over LeBron Mocking His Fake Tears: ‘F**k YOU’

LeBron - Kyle Rittenhouse / Getty
*Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on The BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” show Monday and briefly shared how he feels about NBA star LeBron James, who was vocal about his trial.

As we previously reported, Kyle got off scot-free after he was acquitted on all charges following trial in the shootings of three men — two of whom died — in the aftermath of demonstrations in 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. During his trial, Kyle was seen crying while testifying. LeBron was just one of many stars who weighed in. He said at the time: “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

“I liked LeBron,” the Kenosha shooter said Monday. “And, then I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron’” he told the hosts.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs Say CA’s $30 Million Fee Waiver Fund May Not Be Enough

Previous articleDisability Influencer Lauren Spencer Talks Representation on HBO’s ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ [EUR Exclusive]
