Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund Established – Avant/Sarandos Families Issue Joint Statement

By Fisher Jack
Jacqueline Avant
*The Avant and Sarandos Families have issued a joint statement about the loss of Jacqueline Avant and how you can help donate to one of her beloved projects, the MLK Children’s Center in Watts with the establishment of the Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund.

The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank you for the heartfelt condolences over the loss of our beloved Jacquie. We feel incredibly blessed to have received the support, kindness and prayers over the last week.

As many have inquired, we have arranged the Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund for the new MLK Children’s Center in Watts, as per Jacquie’s wishes. More information and a donation section can be found on the MLK Health and Wellness Development Corporation website: mlk-cdc.org.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Announces New Pilot Cycle of its NEAR Grant Program & More

Artist rendering of proposed MLK Behavioral Health Center
The outpouring of love and support from around the globe has been felt and appreciated by all of us. We ask that you please allow us some time and space to grieve as a family and continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. We thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time.

Plans for Jacquie’s memorial celebration shall be forthcoming after the holidays. We appreciate your continued well wishes and prayers and wish all of you a very blessed holiday season.

With love and gratitude, The Avant and Sarandos Families

