Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Comedy

‘It’s a S**t Show’: Kevin Hart Forecasts Tonight’s Live ‘Diff’rent Strokes/Facts of Life’ Special (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart
Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Dec. 6, 2021)

*The folks that brought you live remakes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” are back to do the same tonight with “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Facts of Life.”

ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, sees classic sitcoms get recreated for one night only with superstars taking on the roles.

“Diff’rent Strokes” (1978-1985) followed the lives of two young Black boys, Arnold and Willis Jackson, who were taken in by a rich white widower, Phillip Drummond. Tonight’s live update will star Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond.

Charlotte Rae took on the role of Edna Garrett from 1978 to 1979, before going on to take the lead role in the show’s spinoff, “The Facts of Life” (1979 to 1988). Ann Dowd of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will portray Mrs. Garrett in both shows.

“The Facts of Life” focused on Garrett and her time as the housemother for an all-girls boarding school, Eastland School.
Jennifer Aniston will play Blair Warner, Gabrielle Union will play Tootie Riley, “Fargo’s” Allison Tolman will play Natalie Green and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn will play Jo Polniczek.

Jon Stewart will also appear in the special, but his role is being kept under wraps. The entire cast – with Union in her Tootie wig – gathered together for a joint video interview with their producer Kimmel on his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night. Toward the end, Hart jokingly came clean about the entire experience, calling it a “s**t show” and that they almost walked off the set during Monday’s rehearsal.

Watch below, and watch both shows tonight (Dec. 7) beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Previous articleFaith Evans Refuses to Pay Stevie J Spousal Support Amid Divorce Battle
Next articleDeion Sanders Invites Brittany Renner to Chat with JSU Players About Gold Diggers [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO