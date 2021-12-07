Faith Evans Refuses to Pay Stevie J Spousal Support Amid Divorce Battle

*Faith Evans wants a judge to shut down Stevie J’s request that she pay him spousal support.

We reported earlier that Stevie is asking a court to order his estranged wife to pay spousal support in their ongoing divorce case. Per The Blast, legal documents show that the record producer wants a monthly payment made to him by Evans and is brazenly requesting the court to not allow her to collect anything from him.

In the filing, Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, says he and Evans wed on July 17, 2018, and separated on October 19, 2021, due to “irreconcilable difference.” They have no children together.

The filing shows that Stevie filled out the box that says “spousal or domestic partner support payable” to “petitioner” (Jordan). Plus, he also marked the spot asking to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to (Faith).”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, on December 3, Faith filed her response and is demanding the request be denied by the court. She also wants “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her.

Faith claims she and Stevie split on May 29, 2020, and there doesn’t appear to be a prenuptial agreement in place. Stevie J wrote in the filing: “The true nature and extent of the community/quasi-community assets and debts are unknown at this time.”

Stevie and Faith got hitched in Las Vegas, tying the knot with an intimate ceremony in their hotel room. The wedding totally blindsided their friends and family.

This will be the first divorce for Stevie, and the second for Faith.

Stevie wants Evans to pay both of their attorney fees.

A judge has yet to make a decision on Steve’s request for support.