Chris Cuomo Could Sue CNN After Firing, Quits Talk Radio Show

*Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network over his reported contract worth $18 million.

Cuomo, 51, is preparing to take legal action if CNN fails to pay the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year. Per New York Post, “his contract was reportedly worth $6 million annually, leaving between $18 million and $20 million that he would be owed, sources said,” the outlet writes.

Cuomo is also likely to seek damages.

But CNN has “no intention of paying [Chris] Cuomo a penny,” an insider said.

“If he gets a settlement, there would be uproar,” the source added.

Another source said, “CNN has a standard morality clause in their contract that says if the employee does anything of disrepute, they can be immediately fired.”

We reported earlier that Cuomo was canned Saturday, four days after being suspended after an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James uncovered his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual misconduct. The sexual harassment allegations Andrew Cuomo to resign in August.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement about his firing. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo’s firing comes after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released records on Monday that revealed he played a greater role in the defense of Andrew Cuomo than was previously known. Information released by James’ office showed that Chris Cuomo checked with sources to find out if stories about his brother’s accusers were forthcoming and gave detailed feedback on his brother’s statements to the press.

A spokesman for Chris Cuomo told the Wall Street Journal that CNN President Jeff Zucker knew “about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother,” adding, “There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest.”

In response, CNN said Cuomo “has made a number of accusations that are patently false.”

“This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor,” the network added.

“If Jeff had known all along, Chris would have been fired earlier, not suspended,” the source added.

“He lied to us.”

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will “no longer be doing” his SiriusXM radio show, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo”.

Cuomo announced that he was leaving, saying he needed “to take a step back and focus on what comes next.”

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

He added: “I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM said in a statement, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”