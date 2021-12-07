Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Baltimore Man Says He’s ‘Criminally Not Responsible’ for Beating Asian Women [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*The Baltimore man accused of attacking two Asian American women with a cinderblock claims he is not responsible for the crime.

Darryl Doles, 50, entered the plea on not criminally responsible on Thursday in Baltimore City Circuit Court, CBS Baltimore reports. 

Doles allegedly attacked the women inside their Baltimore liquor store on May 2 after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask. Prosecutors said Doles attacked Asian people in three separate West Baltimore businesses in less than 30 minutes that day, per the report. 

READ MORE: Asian Man Who Shot 6-Yr-Old Black boy Back in Custody After Community Outcry – Video

Darryl Doles
Darryl Doles /Credit: BPD

Here’s more from the CBS Baltimore report:

“After being denied entry because of his refusal to wear a mask,” the indictment said, Doles returned to Linden Discount Liquors “with a large piece of lumber and attacked the security guard.” About ten minutes later, Doles allegedly entered 40/40 Liquors, another Asian-owned business located about a half a mile away, vandalized a window display and voiced racial epithets. Minutes later, prosecutors allege, Doles went into a third store, Wonder Land Liquors at 2045 Pennsylvania Avenue, and allegedly attacked two Korean women there.

Doles faces hate crime charges and attempted murder. 

He could face up to two life sentences, plus 65 years in prison, if convicted.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

