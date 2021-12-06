Why You Need to Witness the Determination of ‘The Unforgivable’ | Watch

*“The Unforgivable” carries us through the layered experience of a convicted felon returning to society. Since her release, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock), has one goal – to reunite with her little sister.

While visiting their childhood home she encounters John Ingram (Vincent D’Onofrio), a corporate lawyer who empathizes with Ruths’ struggle and vows to try to help her find her sister.

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to D’Onofrio about how he prepared himself for the role and his favorite on-set memories.

TD: Your work is always incredible! I loved your character’s heart in this film. As an actor with such a diverse resume, how did you prepare to play John?

VD: The biggest challenge was trying to figure out why he has empathy for Ruth. So, I created a backstory. It really doesn’t have anything to do with the plot but if you look closely at the props in the house, in the background you’ll see there are little pieces of clues that John was in the military. I made that a part of his backstory. He was educated in the military, had been in active duty, and had dealt with people with PTSD before. Since she was clearly going through something traumatic when she first showed up at John’s house towards the beginning of the film, I was able to use his past experience as a bridge to the empathy he forms for her.

TD: At this point in your career you’ve worked with so many incredible actors. What was it like to work with Viola Davis?

VD: She’s extraordinary! Everything we talked about, we brought to the set, shot it, and it was very good.

Witness Ruth and John’s determination in “The Unforgivable” now in select theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 10.