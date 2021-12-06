Whose Grown Baby Is This Dancing Like a Video Vixen in These Streets? (Watch)

*A little girl, who can’t be more than 5- or 6-years-old, went viral last week for her impromptu dance moves to a marching band that was headed toward her on a street.

We’re not talking about the usual excited bobbing up and down or Elvis hips that kids that age usually call “dancing.” This girl was straight Teyana Tayloring it to a drumline, physically facing the band down.

The girl’s dancing had nearby adults screaming in astonishment and egging her on as she busted out moves – head cocked to the side at times, feeling herself – that would’ve murdered a stand battle against the Dancing Dolls.

And the lil’ puffer jacket just added to her swag.

Watch below: