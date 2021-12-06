Trailer: Syleena Johnson’s New TV One Docuseries ‘One Stage to the Next’ (Watch)

*Singer Syleena Johnson is bringing TV One cameras along as she continues to navigate through life and the entertainment industry in the new reality series, “One Stage To The Next,” set to premiere on Tuesday, December 14th with back-to-back episodes at 10/9C.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, talk show host and author has recently entered the world of fitness competition. The docuseries will show her struggles in the new athletic field as she fights to lose 60 pounds, while simultaneously maintaining her nonstop music career.

“I wanted to challenge myself to conquer the unknown. I wanted to change not just my body, but my mind, my heart, and my life,” Syleena says. “I have always felt like TV One is family, but words can’t express how grateful and excited I am to be the creator and executive producer of my own story. Partnering with familiar faces and brilliant minds that I trust have allowed me to tell my story on this amazing platform. I’m truly thankful for Michelle Rice, Jason Ryan, Alison Threadgill, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough for believing in and seeing this vision.”

Watch the trailer below: