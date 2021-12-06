Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Apps

The Mount Rushmore of Black Thought Now Available to All of Us, Thanks to MasterClass (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Master Class
John McWhorter, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jelani Cobb, Angela Davis, Cornel West, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw

*Now you and anyone else can learn from seven of the country’s most preeminent Black history college professors and thought leaders, thanks to the app, MasterClass.

The streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, has announced the launch of “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love,” taught by instructors Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Sherrilyn Ifill, Nikole Hannah-Jones, John McWhorter and Cornel West.

Released in three parts, this class will inform, contextualize and challenge how members think about race and racism, reconcile gaps in traditional education about U.S. history and offer tools and techniques to empower change in their own lives.

The class is part of the company’s $2 million commitment to create content that inspires and educates on social justice and against systemic racism. The first part of the class, The Past, is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

“With decades of experience, these leaders, activists and groundbreaking thinkers have reshaped conversations on race in America,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Together, they will teach Black history as never before—uncensored—and show members how to build a society that honors Black voices, love and joy while fighting against systemic racism.”

Watch the trailer here:

Previous articleWhy You Need to Witness the Determination of ‘The Unforgivable’ | Watch
Next articleTrailer: Syleena Johnson’s New TV One Docuseries ‘One Stage to the Next’ (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO