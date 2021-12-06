The Mount Rushmore of Black Thought Now Available to All of Us, Thanks to MasterClass (Watch)

*Now you and anyone else can learn from seven of the country’s most preeminent Black history college professors and thought leaders, thanks to the app, MasterClass.

The streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, has announced the launch of “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love,” taught by instructors Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Sherrilyn Ifill, Nikole Hannah-Jones, John McWhorter and Cornel West.

Released in three parts, this class will inform, contextualize and challenge how members think about race and racism, reconcile gaps in traditional education about U.S. history and offer tools and techniques to empower change in their own lives.

The class is part of the company’s $2 million commitment to create content that inspires and educates on social justice and against systemic racism. The first part of the class, The Past, is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

“With decades of experience, these leaders, activists and groundbreaking thinkers have reshaped conversations on race in America,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Together, they will teach Black history as never before—uncensored—and show members how to build a society that honors Black voices, love and joy while fighting against systemic racism.”

Watch the trailer here: