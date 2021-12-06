Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Becomes Diamond Certified

*Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award on Friday, making it the first holiday song to receive the award.

“The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions,” the ‘Queen of Chritmas’ said in a press release. “It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

Carey posed with her Diamond Award trophy in a post shared on social media.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️,” Carey captioned the photo. Check out the post below.

“Mariah is the Queen of Christmas,” said President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story. “Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone.”

Co-written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff, “All I Want for Christmas” was released in 1994, and has since earned 10 million sales and streams.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Carey’s Apple TV+ special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” premiered — check out the trailer below.

Carey serves as an executive producer of her Apple TV+ special, which is directed by Joseph Kahn.

“It’s just honestly, it’s a magical time for me. It really is my most favorite time of year,” the superstar said. “[But] I also love summer, I love a lot. It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m only emerging from the sea at Christmastime.’ Honestly, that stuff makes me laugh and I live for it and the truth is if I had to do that, I would do it.”

Meanwhile, starting Dec. 13, McDonald’s will be offering the Mariah Menu featuring some of her favorite items, such as the cheeseburger and Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and apple pie, per PEOPLE.