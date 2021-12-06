Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Hospitalized – Says ‘Anger Will Eat You Alive’ (in Message to Will Smith)

By Fisher Jack
0

Janet Hubert
Janet Hubert

*#JanetHubert, affectionally known as the original #AuntViv from the hit sitcom, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ shared that she was hospitalized. Though she didn’t give a reason, Hubert did go into detail about anger and what it can do to someone.

Posting a picture from the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion that happened last year, Hubert expressed that holding on to anger would eat you alive. She also addressed Will Smith and told him that she loved him.

Her caption read, “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

Hubert continued, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost[.]”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jussie Smollett’s Attorney Calls for Mistrial, Accuses Judge of Lunging At Her

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Shady Rapper
Next articleBlack Couple Files Discrimination Lawsuit After Lowballed ($500K) by White Appraiser
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO