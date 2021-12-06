Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Hospitalized – Says ‘Anger Will Eat You Alive’ (in Message to Will Smith)

*#JanetHubert, affectionally known as the original #AuntViv from the hit sitcom, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ shared that she was hospitalized. Though she didn’t give a reason, Hubert did go into detail about anger and what it can do to someone.

Posting a picture from the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion that happened last year, Hubert expressed that holding on to anger would eat you alive. She also addressed Will Smith and told him that she loved him.

Her caption read, “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

Hubert continued, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost[.]”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jussie Smollett’s Attorney Calls for Mistrial, Accuses Judge of Lunging At Her