Hot New Creative Fashion Goes Viral – It’s the #JURSE – Jacket Doubles As a Purse! | Video

*Black Girls Rock! This new Viral Invention is selling out!

Just in time for the holidays! Entrepreneur @b.longfashion went viral this month for her one-of-a-kind “Jurse!” What’s a Jurse you’re no doubt asking?

Well, it’s a fashionable jacket that doubles as a purse!

Check out her viral video below!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kwame Brown Calls Out Russell Westbrook for Wearing Skirt During New York Fashion Week [WATCH]

Fashionably Convenient. The Jurse™️ Transitions in under 30 seconds and no need to remove items during the process. No more tying your jacket around the waist or leaving it only to freeze later. The Jurse offers fashion and convenience so dress it up or down. Life, nights out, shopping, and traveling made easy.

You can order yours now here http://blongfashion.com/

THE JURSE™️ HOLIDAY SALE $99.99 (50%Off) with free shipping to US customers.