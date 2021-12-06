*50 Cent apologized to Madonna on Twitter after trolling the singer over risque images she posted on Instagram.

We reported earlier… last month the hip-hop star and entrepreneur posted a screenshot on his own IG page from Madonna’s latest photoshoot, in which she is seen baring her nipples and wearing fishnets that expose her derriere. 50 shared a pic of Madonna laying on the floor and partially under a bed with her butt in the air.

“Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL 😆” he wrote in the caption of the post that appears to be deleted. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

When a social media user recreated the image, 50 shared the post and captioned it: “This is the like a virgin 63 challenge,” he wrote, referencing the singer’s 1984 hit song.

50 Cent apologizes to Madonna after mocking her Instagram photos: “I hope you accept my apology” pic.twitter.com/rqxrFXI8Y0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2021

Fiddy took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize to Madonna after the pop music icon called him out on her Instagram Story for comparing her images to the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in “The Wizard of Oz” — see Twitter post above.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna captioned a #throwback picture of the two together. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

“You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” she added.

50 Cent was quick to come back with… “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03,” he said in his apology post.

“Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology,” he added.