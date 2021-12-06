Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeNews
News

50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna After Mocking Her Instagram Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

50 cent / Madonna

*50 Cent apologized to Madonna on Twitter after trolling the singer over risque images she posted on Instagram. 

We reported earlier… last month the hip-hop star and entrepreneur posted a screenshot on his own IG page from Madonna’s latest photoshoot, in which she is seen baring her nipples and wearing fishnets that expose her derriere. 50 shared a pic of Madonna laying on the floor and partially under a bed with her butt in the air.

“Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL 😆” he wrote in the caption of the post that appears to be deleted. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

When a social media user recreated the image, 50 shared the post and captioned it: “This is the like a virgin 63 challenge,” he wrote, referencing the singer’s 1984 hit song. 

READ MORE: 50 Cent Trolls Madonna for ‘Trying to Do Like a Virgin at 63’ with Risque Photos – LOOK!

Fiddy took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize to Madonna after the pop music icon called him out on her Instagram Story for comparing her images to the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in “The Wizard of Oz” — see Twitter post above. 

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna captioned a #throwback picture of the two together. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

“You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” she added. 

50 Cent was quick to come back with… “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03,” he said in his apology post. 

“Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology,” he added.

Previous articleWhose Grown Baby Is This Dancing Like a Video Vixen in These Streets? (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO