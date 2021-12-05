WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Begins January

*LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Adele announces WEEKENDS WITH ADELE, an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday January 21, 2022.

The global superstar will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below). This announcement comes on the heels of Adele recently releasing her fourth studio album 30 on Columbia Records.

The album is being heralded by fans and critics alike as Adele’s boldest and most ambitious album yet. 30 debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. Registration opens at 6AM PST today Tuesday November 30th and continues until 11:59PM PST on Thursday December 2nd. For more information and to register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00AM PST. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.