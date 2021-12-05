Stevie J Filed for Spousal Support from Faith Evans – But They Appear to Still be Living Together

*In the are-they-getting-divorced-or-not saga between Stevie J and Faith Evans, here is the latest.

In a report by The Blast, Stevie J is asking a court to order Faith Evans, his estranged wife, to pay spousal support in their ongoing divorce case.

Legal documents show that the record producer wants a monthly payment made to him by Evans and is brazenly requesting the court to not allow her to collect anything from him.

In the filing, Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, confirms the marriage took place on July 17, 2018. However, he’s claiming they “separated” on October 19, 2021. Jordan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis of their separation. The couple has no children, so child support is not an issue.

The filing shows that he filled out the box that says “spousal or domestic partner support payable” to “petitioner” (Jordan). Plus, he also marked the spot asking to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to (Faith).”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shocking Video Surfaces of Stevie J Accusing Wife Faith Evans of Cheating [WATCH]

Here’s more via The Blast:

The former couple made headlines in the weeks following the divorce filing, by appearing to be back together after being spotted frolicking on the beach in Malibu, CA. Evans shared an Instagram post of herself and her estranged husband doing cartwheels on the sand on November 14. “Get us free, bruh,” she captioned the videos.

Of course, the post painted a different image than a couple on the verge of nasty divorce which might include fighting over money. It has been a bumpy road for the two Hip Hip legends, including back in April, when Stevie’s ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of being unfaithful and calling her autistic son from a prior relationship an “animal” for an incident involving the ex-couple’s daughter — Bonnie Bella.

“This old b—h need to keep the bricks out her way, I ain’t been with that man in four years. Every time my TV shows are about to drop this ol wore down melted b—h got something to say to stay relevant,” Joseline said at the time.

Unfortunately, Faith Evans was also arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attaching Stevie J in their Los Angeles home back in May. According to reports, the couple got into a heated argument, which turned violent. Cops were called to the home at 1 AM and noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face. LAPD arrested Faith on felony domestic violence, and she was released on bail later that day.

What’s also interesting is the fact that there doesn’t appear to be a prenuptial agreement in place. In any event, Stevie J wrote in the filing: “The true nature and extent of the community/quasi-community assets and debts are unknown at this time.” That can be interpreted as meaning he thinks that SOME of the couple’s finances should be considered BOTH of theirs and wants the court to divvy it up.

On top of all that, Mr. Steven Jordan is asking the court to force Faith Evans to pay BOTH of their attorney fees!

Well damn. We can only wonder what Faith Evans has to say about her estranged husband’s actions.

As of now, we have no way of completely knowing. However, during Evans’ Dec 2 appearance on “TMZ Live” she kinda-sorta shared an update on their current relationship status. Evans, who also spoke about her elimination from “The Masked Singer,” where she was performing as The Skunk all season, said that it’s all good between them despite reports to the contrary.

“Stevie’s cool, he’s in the kitchen right now waiting for me to finish,” said Faith. “But I stopped discussing my personal life in the public back in the [1990s]… but he’s fine and I’m okay so it is what it is”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

By the way, the divorce petition was filed with the court in November. At this point, neither one has filed to end the divorce case and it is ongoing.

Remember what Faith said about their situation: “It is what it is.”