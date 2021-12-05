SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks UAW Scandals, Black Leadership Influence and More with Automotive News’ Michael Martinez

*Michael Martinez, an Automotive News reporter, joins Auto Trends with Jeffcars.com to talk about what could easily be a made for Tv movie drama on how the United Auto Workers (UAW) found themselves mired in scandal after scandal over the past decade. Seemingly, the 90-year-old influential organization didn’t begin to turnaround, until its first African American leaders took the helm. The skilled reporter shares what the current leaders did and what role, if any, they played in avoiding a government takeover.

During the insightful, but telling radio conversation, Martinez also elaborates about the role unions, in general, have played throughout the years in creating a middle-class society.

Moreover, he vividly details what actions finally led up to UAW members and retirees having a voice in selecting their next leaders, as opposed to them being appointed internally. In a not so surprising move, after tabulating the results of a historic vote, on Thursday, December 2, it was declared that UAW members and retirees will now have a direct hand in selecting their international leaders. At the time of our radio conversation, the ballots had not been tabulated.

Furthermore, during the course of the conversation, the reporter touches upon how the market and media are reacting to the current trajectory of Ford Motor Company under its CEO Jim Farley, an industry insider, as compared to his predecessor, Jim Hackett, who was an outsider.

This program will air from Saturday, December 4 thru Thursday, December 9. To tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com via SiriusXM or one of our FM radio affiliates, click here.

