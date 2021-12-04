Saturday, December 4, 2021
‘Snake Burglar’ Slithers into SoCal Salon and Steals $8,000 | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Authorities in (Southern California) are searching for a man who they’ve dubbed as the “snake burglar.” His slithering lil self slid into a lil hair salon and made off with thousands of dollars chile.

Surveillance footage showed the man on his belly making his way across the floor of the salon around 5 a.m. last Friday.

He was trying trying to avoid tripping the alarm’s motion sensor, and it actually worked because the alarm didn’t go off.

The owner says he got away with a safe containing several thousand dollars, petty cash from the register and hundreds of dollars worth of products.

