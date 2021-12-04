Meagan Good Now Embracing 2nd Amendment – Wants Gun Due to Rising Crime in LA | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Meagan Good, like a lot of folks, is beyond just being concerned about the recent rise of home invasions in LA. She’s downright frightened about the prospect of becoming a victim. So frightened, she wants to become a gun owner.

The actress hasn’t always felt this way about owning a weapon and Friday night (12/03/21) she explained her change of mind in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on his Comedy Central show “Tha God’s Honest Truth” … saying she would feel more comfortable with a gun after seeing home invasions on the rise in Hollywood.

Good says at one time she rationalized in her mind that she didn’t need a gun at home because there wouldn’t be time to grab the weapon if a situation arose. Well, that was then. Now she says she wants to be able to at least have the option.

Meagan says she doesn’t want to shoot or kill any potential home invaders … she says she is willing to defend herself with a gun.

Bottom Line: Meagan’s mind isn’t playing with her. Sh*t is real.

As we reported, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend/businessman Clarence Avant, was shot and killed inside their Beverly Hills home Wednesday morning after at least one suspect made it inside during a suspected home invasion robbery.

These cases are part of an alarming trend … in the days before Halloween, Dorit Kemsley had 3 men storm into her bedroom (see photo below) to threaten her life before fleeing with six-figures worth of valuables.

It’s also happening outside of homes … remember when Terrence J told cops last month that as he was pulled into his driveway, another car drove up and the men inside ordered him out of his car, firing shots and giving chase when he refused their commands and drove off.

Check out the interview with Meagan Good above