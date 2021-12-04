Jermaine Dupri Partners with Walmart for ‘JD’s Vegan’ Ice Cream Brand

*The one thing that has been pretty interesting to watch about hip-hop is the manner in which it produced entrepreneurs that venture into other businesses.

Recently, Rolling Stone reported that Jermaine Dupri, the mind behind the So So Def explosion out of ATL, is getting his cream in another way. By making “JD’s Vegan” ice cream.

Dupri, who has been vegan for decades, has started a gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO line of frozen treats after noticing the lack of these types of items for vegan consumers.

A lot of people who are involved in the vegan brands are not vegan,” said Dupri. “I don’t know how people who are not vegan can be trustworthy in his space for us. I felt it was important for somebody like myself to produce something,” he told Rolling Stone.

The products will be created in conjunction with Malcolm Stogo and Big Innovations Group Inc. It’s reportedly made from a base of coconut cream instead of dairy.

Dupri also partnered with Walmart to make the product accessible to the general public rather than a bougie subset clamoring for public approval.