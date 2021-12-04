Saturday, December 4, 2021
‘BMF’ Creator Promises Season Two Will be Even More Explosive

BMF Series on Starz ,
BMF Series on Starz

*If you thought the first season of Starz’s BMF drama was all that, series creator Randy Huggins is currently on his grind and is telling anyone who’ll listen that the second will be even better.

“If you look at season one, each episode to me gets exponentially better. I can tell you season two is way better,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411.

Huggins welcomed some of the cast and crew to his home for a party and to screen the season finale of BMF.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pastor Mike Jr Not Happy Kanye West is Top Gospel Artist of 2021 – ‘Something Doesn’t Feel Right’

bmf
‘BMFs’ Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Executive Producer), Randy Huggins (Showrunner, Executive Producer), Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Meech Flenory), Da’Vinchi  (Terry Flenory), Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (Lucille Flenory)

“We’ve already started writing. I’ve turned in the first four scripts,” he noted. “The word that I’m using to describe season two, compared to season one is ‘elevate.’ We’re elevating every aspect of our show, visually and storytelling. We have the same actors, and then a few surprises.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The two siblings from inner-city Detroit joined forces as teenagers in the 1980s to create one of the largest American-based criminal enterprises of the latter 20th century.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

