‘BMF’ Creator Promises Season Two Will be Even More Explosive

*If you thought the first season of Starz’s “BMF“ drama was all that, series creator Randy Huggins is currently on his grind and is telling anyone who’ll listen that the second will be even better.

“If you look at season one, each episode to me gets exponentially better. I can tell you season two is way better,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411.

Huggins welcomed some of the cast and crew to his home for a party and to screen the season finale of BMF.

“We’ve already started writing. I’ve turned in the first four scripts,” he noted. “The word that I’m using to describe season two, compared to season one is ‘elevate.’ We’re elevating every aspect of our show, visually and storytelling. We have the same actors, and then a few surprises.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The two siblings from inner-city Detroit joined forces as teenagers in the 1980s to create one of the largest American-based criminal enterprises of the latter 20th century.