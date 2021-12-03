Pastor Mike Jr Not Happy Kanye West is Top Gospel Artist of 2021 – ‘Something Doesn’t Feel Right’

*(ATLANTA, GA) — This week Billboard announced that Ye reigns as the Top Gospel Artist for 2021 setting a record for having top 23 spots on Hot Gospel Songs with “Donda.”

Previously known for being a rap artist, Kanye transitioned to creating Gospel Music in 2019 with the release of his albums “Jesus is Born” and “Jesus is King.” As a result of his growing popularity in the Christian and Gospel music world, the conversation of whether or not Ye’s new Gospel fame should be fairly revered as “Gospel” has been brought to the forefront.

According to Breakout Gospel Star and Stellar Awards “2021 Artist of the Year,” Pastor Mike Jr, the answer is “nah.” In an Instagram post picked up by TheShadeRoomChurchh, Pastor Mike Jr. had this to say about the Donda Album and Ye’s new title of Billboard’s Gospel Artist of the Year:

“Kanye West isn’t a Gospel Artist. He’s a rapper who did a Gospel Album… So many people are afraid to speak up for fear of being cancelled! Something about this doesn’t feel right.”

He later went on to say that the Donda listening party felt “so demonic.”

As divisive as this topic may be, the battle of mainstream artists “genre switching” is far from new. In 2018, controversial daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams was pressured into issuing an apology to The Clark Sisters (AKA The First Ladies of Gospel) after suggesting the Sisters “step up their game” when Snoop Dogg was awarded #1 Gospel album.

“If I were the Clark Sisters, would I be mad that Snoop got #1?” says Williams.

The answer for many gospel artists, the answer is a resounding, “YES!!”

OVERARCHING QUESTION: Is this fair? Where do we draw the line with mainstream artists overshadowing established genre veterans?

