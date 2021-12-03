Friday, December 3, 2021
Netflix Making Movie About Black Man Accidentally Invited to Stranger’s Thanksgiving Dinner

By Ny MaGee
Wanda Dench, Jamal Hinton

*When Jamal Hinton, who is Black, received an accidental text invite for a Thanksgiving dinner in 2016, it turned into an unlikely friendship between himself and Wanda Dench, who is a white, that is still going strong. Now their tale is being turned into a Netflix movie. 

As reported by Variety, in their initial exchange, Hinton received a text from an unknown number inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. When he asked who it was, Dench responded, “Your grandma.”

When Dench sent a selfie, Hinton replied, “You not my grandma,” and added, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

Dench texted back, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do … Feed everyone.”

And from that moment, Hinton and Dench’s Thanksgiving tradition has continued for the past six years. 

“We are all set for year 6!” Hinton, now 22, tweeted last month alongside a screenshot of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend Mikaela and his family to her home for Thanksgiving. 

The two have grown close over the years, and Hinton even bonded with Dench’s late husband before he died in April 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

Hinton announced on Twitter Thursday that he and Dench were partnering with Netflix to release a film about their viral holiday story.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” Hinton, 22, wrote on behalf of Dench, 64. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

Here’s more about the film titled “The Thanksgiving Text,” as reported by Variety:

“The Thanksgiving Text” will recount the true tale that began in 2016, when Wanda Dench thought she was texting her grandson to check if he would be coming over for Turkey Day. Apparently, she had the wrong cell phone number. She actually texted Jamal Hinton, a high school senior at the time, who accepted her invitation anyway — and has attended her feast every year since.

Dench and Hinton are over the moon about the upcoming film.

“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint statement. “We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

