Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Legal Battle Against The Mail on Sunday

*Meghan Markle has emerged victorious in her privacy and copyright infringement case over a letter she sent to a father that was published by UK media outlets.

The Duchess of Sussex scored a major legal victory on Thursday when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in her favor against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday after they printed parts of the private letter, PEOPLE reports.

The newspapers will now pay Meghan substantial financial damages as well as print a public apology on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online, per the report.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” Meghan said in a statement after the judgment.

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she continued.

“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules,” Meghan said. “The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers—a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.

PEOPLE writes, “the case will now return to the High Court for damages to be determined, Thursday’s ruling effectively brings the three-year legal proceedings to a close.”

“Today, the courts ruled in my favor—again—cementing that The Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law,” Meghan added in her statement. “The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not.

“Tomorrow it could be you. These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon—they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better.”