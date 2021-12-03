Jay-Z, New Edition Head the 2022 Nominees for the National R&B Hall of Fame

*(Detroit, MI)-Some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The six-eight (6-8) nominees with the most votes will be selected for induction. On February 22, 2022, at a press conference to be held to announce the class of 2022.
The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is in major discussions with different cable networks for the possibility of airing the 2022 induction ceremony nationally. Leading the 2021 class of 60 nominees are Berry Gordy, Jay-Z, New Edition, Mary J. Bilge, Dru Hill, Patti Labelle, Jermaine Dupri, Clive Davis and Xscape.
The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has included over 200 Rhythm & Blues Legends since 2013 from James Brown, Prince, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, Whitney Houston. This will be the 11th class to be enshrined into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.
Fans can go to www.rbhofvote.com and vote for their favored artist or group to be inducted. Voting will run until February 15, 2022.
2022 National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 60 Nominees
Jay-Z
New Edition
Berry Gordy
Jermaine Dupri
Gamble & Huff
Hall & Oates
Dru Hill
Anthony Hamilton
Jae The Gospelkidd
Gladys Knight
Jerry Blavat
Roberta Flack
Average White Band
Blue Magic
Russell Tompkins
En Vogue
Bel Biv DeVoe
TLC
Sade
Babyface
LL Cool J
Lionel Richie
Robert Brown
Rick James
Dee Dee Warwick
Jodeci
Janet Jackson
Sean “Puffy” Combs
Patti LaBelle
Master P
WU-Tang Clan
Luther “Skywalker” Campbell
Mary J. Blige
Dr. Dre
Run D.M.C.
Toni Braxton
Nas
Anita Baker
Al Green
Bone Thugs -N- Harmony
Joe Simon
Big Daddy Kane
The Jones Girls
The Baltimore Royal Theater
Dee Dee Sharp
Deniece Williams
The Stubbs Girls
Patti LaBelle and Blue Bluebells
The Dells
George Benson
Chaka Khan
SWV
Xscape
Clive Davis
Brook Benton
The Isely Brothers
Peabo Bryson
Dick Clark
James Gadson
Jackson 5
source: LaMont Johnson / National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation Office