Jay-Z, New Edition Head the 2022 Nominees for the National R&B Hall of Fame

*(Detroit, MI)-Some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The six-eight (6-8) nominees with the most votes will be selected for induction. On February 22, 2022, at a press conference to be held to announce the class of 2022.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is in major discussions with different cable networks for the possibility of airing the 2022 induction ceremony nationally. Leading the 2021 class of 60 nominees are Berry Gordy, Jay-Z, New Edition, Mary J. Bilge, Dru Hill, Patti Labelle, Jermaine Dupri, Clive Davis and Xscape.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has included over 200 Rhythm & Blues Legends since 2013 from James Brown, Prince, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, Whitney Houston. This will be the 11th class to be enshrined into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

Fans can go to www.rbhofvote.com and vote for their favored artist or group to be inducted. Voting will run until February 15, 2022.

2022 National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 60 Nominees

Jay-Z

New Edition

Berry Gordy

Jermaine Dupri

Gamble & Huff

Hall & Oates

Dru Hill

Anthony Hamilton

Jae The Gospelkidd

Gladys Knight

Jerry Blavat

Roberta Flack

Average White Band

Blue Magic

Russell Tompkins

En Vogue

Bel Biv DeVoe

TLC

Sade

Babyface

LL Cool J

Lionel Richie

Robert Brown

Rick James

Dee Dee Warwick

Jodeci

Janet Jackson

Sean “Puffy” Combs

Patti LaBelle

Master P

WU-Tang Clan

Luther “Skywalker” Campbell

Mary J. Blige

Dr. Dre

Run D.M.C.

Toni Braxton

Nas

Anita Baker

Al Green

Bone Thugs -N- Harmony

Joe Simon

Big Daddy Kane

The Jones Girls

The Baltimore Royal Theater

Dee Dee Sharp

Deniece Williams

The Stubbs Girls

Patti LaBelle and Blue Bluebells

The Dells

George Benson

Chaka Khan

SWV

Xscape

Clive Davis

Brook Benton

The Isely Brothers

Peabo Bryson

Dick Clark

James Gadson

Jackson 5

source: LaMont Johnson / National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation Office