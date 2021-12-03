Alec Baldwin Admits He Is ‘Struggling Physically’ Since Shooting on ‘Rust’ Movie Set

*Alec Baldwin is speaking out in his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust.”

We previously reported, the accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin was filming a scene that required someone to fire the prop gun. Thought to be loaded with blanks, the gun’s bullets struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Authorities said in a statement that Hutchins died from her injuries and Souza was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later discharged after treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos for an extensive interview about the fatal shooting on the set of his Western film.

During a segment on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Stephanopoulos called his Baldwin piece the “most intense” interview he’s ever done in his career.

“It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he’s devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well,” explained Stephanopoulos. “He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday.”

Baldwin’s interview with Stephanopoulos aired on Dec. 2 and is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin in Touch with Husband, Son of Halyna Hutchins Following Fatal Shooting [VIDEO]

.@GStephanopoulos: “Do you feel guilt?” Alec Baldwin: “No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” READ MORE: https://t.co/zYugqKhIVW #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/97F9wOYYTT — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

“I’ve been struggling physically. I’m exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn’t give a s— about my career anymore,” said Baldwin during the interview.

As reported by PEOPLE, when Stephanopoulos asked, “Is this the worst thing that’s ever happened to you?” Baldwin quickly answered, “Yes. Yep. Because I think back, and I think of what could I have done.”

“You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness, do you feel guilt?” Stephanopoulos asked.

The actor replied, “No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don’t say that lightly.”

Baldwin said he continues to cooperate in the investigation.

“I don’t have anything to hide,” he said, noting that he’s been told it’s “unlikely” he’ll personally face criminal charges, per the report.

“I would go to any lengths to undo what happened,” he said.

“I want to make sure that I don’t come across like I’m the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common,” he added, “that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds.”

In a previously released statement, Baldwin said “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

He continued, “I am in touch with with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The actor said he is in “constant contact” with Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins and their 9-year-old son Andros.

“We are in constant contact with him because we’re very worried about his family and his kid,” Baldwin added.