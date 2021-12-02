Thursday, December 2, 2021
Trevor Noah Tapped to Return as Host of 63rd Grammy Awards

By Ny MaGee
*Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the 2022 Grammy Awards. 

The 64th annual telecast will do down at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, on Jan. 31, 2022, per The Blast

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

READ MORE: Who’s Says Dave Chappelle’s Cancelled? – He Picked Up Grammy Despite Netflix Backlash

 

Per Billboard, Noah is the fourth consecutive Grammy host to be tapped for a second year. LL Cool J hosted five years (2012-16). James Corden (2017-18) and Alicia Keys (2019-20) each hosted twice.

The top nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7).

On December 1, Noah shared a video on his Instagram page announcing the hosting gig, and the caption partly read: “Excited to be back, hosting the #Grammys this year!”

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Mon, Jan. 31, on the CBS Television Network(opens in a new tab) and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. 

Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

