Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomePolitics
News

Stacey Abrams to Rachel Maddow: We Have A Failed Leader in GA Gov. Kemp

By Fisher Jack
0

Rachel Maddow - Stacey Abrams
Rachel Maddow – Stacey Abrams

*Thursday night (12-02-21) on The Rachel Maddow Showin her first national television interview since announcing her bid for Georgia Governor, Stacey Abrams spoke with host Rachel Maddow about her decision to run for a second time, voting rights and more.

On her decision to run for the governorship a second time: “I believe that we have the capacity to be an extraordinary place for families to grow, for people to succeed and thrive, and I think we have a failed leader who is currently occupying the office.”

On her loss to current Governor Brian Kemp: “On the night on the 16th of November when I acknowledged that I would not become governor, that he had won the election, I did not challenge the outcome of the election unlike some recent folks did. What I said was that the system was not fair.”

She continued: “I could not in good conscience say that in order to protect my political future, I’m going to be silent about the political present, which is that we have a system under a leader that sought to keep people from casting their ballot, that threw those ballots out, that said that voter suppression was a viable tactic for winning elections.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Greensboro, NC Woman Becomes First-Time Mom at Age 50, Husband is 61 [VIDEO]

Rachel Maddow Show (banner)When asked about a way forward for voting rights Abrams said: “I am very bullish on the likelihood that the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will pass because we know that in lieu of their passage, what we saw happen across the states this year is going to be redoubled starting in January.
source: The Rachel Maddow Show/MSNBC

Previous articleWATCH Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect (Aariel Maynor) be Taken into Custody After Shooting Himself
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO