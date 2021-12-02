‘South Side’ Creator Says He Has More Free Reign On HBO Max | WATCH

Ain’t nothing like the “South Side!”

After switching networks from Comedy Central to HBO Max, season two of “South Side” is giving us even more than before. The second season reintroduces the hilarious exploits of adventure capitalists Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world.

Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about. This season promises to deliver the same excellent mix of sharp humor and striking cultural commentary the critically acclaimed series is known for.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the dynamic writing duo Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, who created and star in the series, about switching networks and consciousness when writing their police characters.

Cole: Do you feel there’s more free reign on the streaming platform versus being on a linear network?

Salahuddin: HBO Max has given us more free reign due to no commercials. On Comedy Central, we had a specific hard time limit – it had to be 30 minutes and around seven minutes for commercials so you had to be very careful that you told a complete story in the time alignment. We still don’t want to get too crazy with having more time, even though as a writer, you would like to and add more to the story.

Cole: How conscious are you in the writers’ room when writing these scenes involving the cop characters and how do you make light of such a touchy situation?

Riddle: In all honesty, we write our characters Officer Goodnight (Salahuddin) and Sergeant Turner (Chandra Russell) in the tone of voice for those characters because we have two amazing characters in Bashir and his real-life wife Chandra – if we ever wrote a false note for either character, they would chime in. We did not write two police officer characters – we wrote a character who even if he was in another profession, you would see his opinions stay the same. He’s not an archetypical, stereotypical Uncle Tom character.

“South Side” is streaming now on HBO Max.