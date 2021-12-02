Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘South Side’ Creator Says He Has More Free Reign On HBO Max | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

Ain’t nothing like the “South Side!”

After switching networks from Comedy Central to HBO Max, season two of “South Side” is giving us even more than before. The second season reintroduces the hilarious exploits of adventure capitalists Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world.

Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about. This season promises to deliver the same excellent mix of sharp humor and striking cultural commentary the critically acclaimed series is known for.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the dynamic writing duo Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, who created and star in the series, about switching networks and consciousness when writing their police characters.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Press Conference Set to Press Authorities to Offer Reward in Killing of Jacqueline Avant

south side
Kareme Young & Sultan Salahuddin HBO MAX ‘South Side’ – Photograph by Jean Whiteside/HBO Max

Cole: Do you feel there’s more free reign on the streaming platform versus being on a linear network? 

Salahuddin: HBO Max has given us more free reign due to no commercials. On Comedy Central, we had a specific hard time limit – it had to be 30 minutes and around seven minutes for commercials so you had to be very careful that you told a complete story in the time alignment. We still don’t want to get too crazy with having more time, even though as a writer, you would like to and add more to the story.

south side
Lil Rel Howery & Chandra Russell ‘South Side’ – Photograph by Jean Whiteside/HBO Max

Cole: How conscious are you in the writers’ room when writing these scenes involving the cop characters and how do you make light of such a touchy situation?

Riddle: In all honesty, we write our characters Officer Goodnight (Salahuddin) and Sergeant Turner (Chandra Russell) in the tone of voice for those characters because we have two amazing characters in Bashir and his real-life wife Chandra – if we ever wrote a false note for either character, they would chime in. We did not write two police officer characters – we wrote a character who even if he was in another profession, you would see his opinions stay the same. He’s not an archetypical, stereotypical Uncle Tom character.

South Side” is streaming now on HBO Max.

Previous articleInglewood’s Holiday Tree Lighting Cermony was Lit! with Major, Sy Smith, Mariachi and J Boykin – PHOTOS
Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO