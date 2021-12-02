Thursday, December 2, 2021
Smokin Grooves Festival Coming to LA with Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko and Many Others

By Fisher Jack
Smoking Grooves*LOS ANGELES – Today Smokin Grooves Festival announced the fest will take place at LA State Historic Park next year, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The festival will embody a timeless Neo-Soul experience with a modern twist, with appearances by Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko and many others, including twist acts like Flying Lotus and Thundercat, as well as contemporaries like Angie Stone and Leela James.

The full festival lineup includes Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, The internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Musiq Soulchild, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Angie Stone, Leela James, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Bilal, Goapele, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Yussef Dayes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Unusual Demont, Daydream Masi, Blu & Exile and Jelani Aryeh.

Erykah Badu - Getty
Erykah Badu – Getty

There will be a special presale beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT for guests who sign up for early access to passes online at smokingroovesfestival.com. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. PT at smokingroovesfestival.com. GA tickets start at $184.99 and VIP tickets (only available for guests 21 years of age and older) start at $399.99.

Follow the Smokin Grooves Festival on FacebookInstagram and Twitter at @smokingroovesfest.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
source: Monique Sowinski – Valeska Thomas / Live Nation Concerts

Fisher Jack

