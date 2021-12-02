Sandra Bullock on Her Two Adopted Black Kids: ‘I Wish Our Skins Matched’ [VIDEO]

*Sandra Bullock recently dished with “Red Table Talk” hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about the challenges of raising her two adopted Black children.

“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” Bullock, explained in the episode. “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies.”

“Maybe one day that will go away,” the actress added. “Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes.”

Bullock admitted that she often receives criticism for adopting Black kids.

“You get the racism..sure. There’s a lot of it..but guess what? Not my problem.”

Bullock, whose latest movie “The Unforgivable” debuts on Dec. 10, recently spoke with theGrio about having conversations with her children about racial stereotypes.

As reported by MadameNoire, Black Twitter praised the actress for getting candid about parenting Black kids, including one user who wrote, “She’s telling it like it is.” They continued, “I don’t give a darn if one is black and one is white. Whose gonna get shot fir wearing that hoodie? You go SANDRA BULLOCK. You’re doing the right thing!”

Another replied: “I wish I could love this 10 million times because I too have a 31yr old black son & 2 black grsons who’s ages 8 & 9! I talk to all of them especially the 8yr old one because he’s slightly different in beautiful ways…can’t keep still & we all knows how that can end up! Prayers.”

Of course, there were others who strongly disagreed with Bullock’s views.

“Sandra Bullock has a point point but at the same time I’m not telling any black child that they can’t wear a hoodie outside,” one person commented. “Black people shouldn’t have to change who they are to be seen as not a threat. This is partly why I have an issue with white parents adopting black kids.”

Another added: “I love what you’re saying and I love the fact that you are standing up and saying it. But as a black parent we have had generations of stress and worry and anger and pain of how our children are boys & girls are treated in this country I want to WELCOME YOU TO OUR REALITY.”

It’s worth noting that Bullock used to be married to the racist Jesse James.

Watch the clip below: