Director Ridley Scott Responds to ‘House of Gucci’ Criticism from Gucci Heirs

*Director Ridley Scott has responded to criticism of his biopic “House of Gucci” about the real-life Gucci family.

The film stars Lady Gaga as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who spent 16 years in prison for plotting the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), former head of the Gucci fashion label.

In a statement, the Gucci family criticized the film, describing it as an “insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today”.

Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of Guccio Gucci, described the casting of Al Pacino in the role of Aldo Gucci as “shameful”.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” she said.

READ MORE: Smokin Grooves Festival Coming to LA with Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko and Many Others

Speaking to Total Film, Scott responded to the criticism, saying: “The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form.

“And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f***ing lucky.”

Scott also defended the casting of Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.

“I think a lot of [Leto’s performance] is comedic,” Scott said. “Certainly for the first two acts. Jared Leto, there’s not a lot of information about [his character] Paolo, but there are pictures of Paolo and that’s exactly what Paolo looks like.

“We found the pictures and Jared did what he did and dressed the way Paolo dressed. There’s not a lot of Paolo on camera talking. And so that had to be, to a certain extent, imagined, but clearly Paolo was a very colorful and flamboyant man.”

“The flamboyance of Paolo was quite nicely captured,” he added. “And how could that be offensive? We paid attention to not getting too overt if we can avoid it.”