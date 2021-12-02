Thursday, December 2, 2021
Inglewood’s Holiday Tree Lighting Cermony was Lit! with Major, Sy Smith, Mariachi and J Boykin – PHOTOS

Inglewood Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: Courtesy Photo

*(Inglewood, CA.) – A large crowd of Inglewood residents and people from surrounding communities joined Inglewood Mayor James. T. Butts and City Councilmembers, George Dotson (District 1), Alex Padilla (District 2), Eloy Morales, Jr. (District 3), Dionne Faulk (District 4), City Clerk, Aisha Thompson and Chief of Police Mark Fonterotta for the City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The festive program took place on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:30pm on the grounds of The Forum, 3901 W. Manchester Blvd.

The Forum staff served attendees a welcomed cup of hot chocolate and seasonal cookies on this chilly evening.

Adai Lamar, Radio Free 102.3FM served as host of the program to usher in the Holiday season in the City of Champions.

Adai Lamar: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Live entertainment was provided by a stellar line-up of performers, to spread Holiday cheer to those in attendance.

Sax sensation J Boykin was the opening act. He came onstage wailing on “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” He continued with an original tune “Heaven,” and closed his crowd pleasing set with “Before I Let You Go.”

J Boykin: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

FReSH Generation, of Faithful Central Bible Church delivered a set of Praise songs to remind us of The Reason for the Season. They performed “Treasured Lamb of God,” “Come Let Us Adore Him,” “He is So Wonderful,” and “He Is Worthy to be Praised.”

FReSH Generation: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Mariachi Divas, an outstanding all female Mariachi group, thrilled the crowd with a Latin tinged version of Rudolf The Red Nose Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells and capped off their set with “Feliz Navidad.”

Mariachi Divas: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Vocalist Sy Smith was fabulous during her time in the spotlight. She performed “Snowflakes and Rockin’ Time,” “Christmas Time is Here,” a remixed and swinging version of “My Favorite Things,” and concluded with “Let’s Stay Together.”

Sy Smith: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Sy Smith: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Elected officials, RAMPAGE and RAMS cheerleaders along with some local kids, flipped the switch to light the large, beautiful tree. Let it Glow! Let it Glow! Let it Glow!

Mayor James T. Butts and City Councilmembers and local kids for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

City of Inglewood Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

RAMPAGE and Rams Cheerleaders: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Vocalist Major spread an uplifting set of JOY and HOPE. “I’ll Play My Drums for You,” “Christmas is Better with You in It,” “He Got the Hold World in His Hands,” and closed his set with “This Is Why I Love You” that resonated so well with the attendees.

Major: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Excitement was building up all evening for the special Holiday visit by Santa, who handed out a something special to the kids and posed for photos with guests.

Santa reminded everyone that he is continuing to check his list twice, leading up to the Big Day!

Santa Claus: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Santa Claus: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

###

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

