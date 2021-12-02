Thursday, December 2, 2021
Gabrielle Union to Star in ABC’s Live ‘Facts of Life’ Remake

By Ny MaGee
Gabrielle Union

*Gabrielle Union has been tapped to star in the LIVE remake of “Facts of Life” that will air one night only on ABC. 

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” event will star Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, and Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett, ABC announced Monday.

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” said executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union’s Quiet Fertility Battle Detailed in New Book; Watch Her Interviews About It Here

“The Facts of Life,” which was a spin-off from “Diff’rent Strokes,” and a live installment of Diff’rent Strokes will air on the same night. We previously reported that the episode of Diff’rent Strokes will feature Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis, John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond and Dowd will also appear in the live installment of Diff’rent Strokes on the same night. 

The “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” presentation of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” airs Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. 

The special hails from executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows.

Previous installments of the franchise featured remakes of “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

