Gabrielle Union to Star in ABC’s Live ‘Facts of Life’ Remake

*Gabrielle Union has been tapped to star in the LIVE remake of “Facts of Life” that will air one night only on ABC.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” event will star Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, and Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett, ABC announced Monday.

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” said executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.

Tuesday, Dec 7th the cast of #DiffrentStrokes meets an equally-amazing cast for #TheFactsOfLife! Jennifer Aniston as Blair, @ItsGabrielleU as Tootie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, @Allison_Tolman as Natalie & Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/yWf1hO7WCZ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2021

“The Facts of Life,” which was a spin-off from “Diff’rent Strokes,” and a live installment of Diff’rent Strokes will air on the same night. We previously reported that the episode of Diff’rent Strokes will feature Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis, John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond and Dowd will also appear in the live installment of Diff’rent Strokes on the same night.

The “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” presentation of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” airs Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The special hails from executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows.

Previous installments of the franchise featured remakes of “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times.”