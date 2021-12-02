Another One! Symone Sanders is the Second Black Aide to Exit VP Harris’ Office VIDEO

*Could it be that Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson for Kamala Harris, is more proof that something just is NOT working the way it should in the Vice President’s office? We posit that because Sanders has tendered her resignation.

There have rumors of that the work environment in the Harris camp is toxic. Is this Sanders announced her exit in a letter to her colleagues on Monday, following rumors of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office.

The end of December is the period that Sanders, who is also Harris’ senior adviser, has announced that she will leave the White House.

“Symone has served honorably for three years,” a source told CNN.

“The President and vice president are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year.”

In her letter, Sanders thanked Harris and her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

As we alluded to in our headline, Sanders’ resignation is the second departure of a high level Black woman from Harris’ office in just the last month.

In Novemeber, Ashley Etienne, vice president’s communications director, announced she was leaving to pursue “other opportunities.”

Bloop!