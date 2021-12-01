Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black Films

Watch ‘Tipsy’ Halle Berry Do a Lil Dance to Celebrate Her Netflix Film ‘Bruised’ Reaching No. 1

By EURPublisher01
0

Halle Berry
Halle Berry celebrates her Netflix film “Bruised” reaching No. 1 in the U.S.

*Halle Berry got herself a drank and filmed herself doing a little celebratory dance after finding out that her new movie, “Bruised,” – which marks her directorial debut – reached No. 1 on the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with hip-hugging pants and a sheer, fitted corset, the 55-year-old Oscar winner held a glass of champagne while grooving to H.E.R.’s “Automatic Woman,” a song off the film’s soundtrack.

“When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate… this is bound to happen,” she captioned her video.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Previous article‘The Lovely Bones’ Author Apologizes to Black Man Falsely Accused in Her 1981 Rape Case
Next articleSheree Whitfield’s Dude Claims Bravo’s Using His Name/Likeness Without His Permission – Sends Cease & Desist
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO