Watch ‘Tipsy’ Halle Berry Do a Lil Dance to Celebrate Her Netflix Film ‘Bruised’ Reaching No. 1

*Halle Berry got herself a drank and filmed herself doing a little celebratory dance after finding out that her new movie, “Bruised,” – which marks her directorial debut – reached No. 1 on the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with hip-hugging pants and a sheer, fitted corset, the 55-year-old Oscar winner held a glass of champagne while grooving to H.E.R.’s “Automatic Woman,” a song off the film’s soundtrack.

“When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate… this is bound to happen,” she captioned her video.

