Donald Trump Jr. Catches Heat After Calling LeBron James a ‘B*tch’

*Donald Trump Jr. took aim at LeBron James after the NBA star had two Pacers fans ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers match-up on Nov. 24 in Indianapolis.

As reported by theJamsmineBrand, at one point during overtime, James took a referee to the pair of courtside Pacers fans, pointing out a man and woman. LeBron can vaguely be heard saying: “This one right f**king here.”

Lakers player Russell Westbrook then enters the frame and seemingly sides with him. The two Pacers fans are then booted.

After the game LeBron addressed the matter, saying: “Nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents and things of that nature or not wanting opponents to be successful. And then there’s moments where it goes outside the line, where I see gestures and words. And that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. A fan should never say that to a player, and that’s it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

The couple was booted after reportedly telling LeBron “I hope your son does in a car wreck.”

On Saturday night Trump Jr. shared the clip on his Instagram, asking his followers: “Is there a bigger bitch in pro sports than LaSnitch?” See his IG post above.

He then shared a photoshopped image of LeBron wearing a ‘Karen’ wig and captioned the photo, “LaKaren wants to speak to the manager!!!” Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Fans of the LA Lakers star were quick to clap back at Don Jr. on Twitter.

Rex Chapman tweeted , “Donald Trump Jr @DonaldJTrumpJr calling LeBron James a “bitch” for having a couple sitting court-side kicked out of a game for saying, “I hope your son does in a car wreck.” Don Jr — literally no personal accomplishments. Born white. And rich. The end.

Jemele Hill tweeted: “Don Jr. called LeBron a “bitch,” knowing full well he wouldn’t do shit but ask for an autograph if he ever saw LeBron face to face. Also, the irony of calling another man a bitch while limiting the comments on your post …”

Many users compared LeBron’s long list of accomplishments to Don Jr.’s, and the consensus seems to be that the son of the former president comes up short.