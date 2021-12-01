‘The Unforgivable’ Director: ‘I Read the Script & Was Crying At the End’ | Watch

*“The Unforgivable” is a drama directed by Nora Fingscheidt and based on the British miniseries “Unforgiven” (2009).

The film stars, Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman who has just been released from prison after committing one of societies most unforgivable crimes – murdering a police officer. She attempts to rebuild her life but refuses to do so without confronting her past.

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to Fingscheidt about her proudest film moments and the difficulties in humanizing some of the complex characters in the film.

TD: When you were reading the script for the first time, what was the scene or moment you said to yourself, ‘I want do this film!?’

NF: It is very much the connection of Ruth and Katy (Aisling Franciosi). Without spoiling anything…we feel what has happened in the past and the strong bond between the sisters, which was really something. I read the script and I was crying at the end. And that doesn’t really happen often when reading scripts. I was like, ‘wow, this is really powerful. We better get this right!’

TD: I appreciated how relatable every character is. Even the films’ preferred antagonists, the Whelan Brothers, had an understandable point of view; whether they were right or not. Was it hard to humanize such complex characters?

NF: No, not at all because it was already in the script and for me that was also the strength of the script. Everybody has two sides. Ruth herself is such a complex character. We root for her but at the same time we know she has done something horrible. We are not sure if she deserves a second chance. The Whelan brothers have their reasons; they’re very hurt. And even the Malcolm’s, they want to protect their daughter but maybe overprotecting her is not the best thing they could do for her. Everybody has two sides and we wanted to reflect the whole universe.

Witness Bullock’s relentless strength in “The Unforgivable” in select theaters now and on Netflix December 10.

For more details visit TheUnforgivable.