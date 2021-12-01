The Pulse of Entertainment: Bishop Frederick and Dr. Erica Barr Release ‘Christmas with the Barrs’ | LISTEN

*“I don’t want to loose the traditions of Christmas,” said Dr. Erica Barr when discussing the release of her new album, “Christmas with the Barrs” (The Barr’s Tiger Records), recorded with her husband Bishop Frederick Barr. “Bringing family together especially with what the world is going through now.”

The “Christmas with the Barrs” album features vocal assistance from Grammy winning Dr. Bobby Jones, Mark Kibble (Take 6), Kyla Jade (“The Voice”), and Anne Taylor-Slaughter.

“Our project has Dr. Bobby Jones on ‘Jesus, What a Wonderful Child’,” Bishop Barr informed me. “We traveled with Dr. Bobby Jones. I told him I never knew he’d be on own project. He said, ‘I been asked before but said no.’ We have Mark from Take 6 on two songs…does a duet with my wife on ‘Favorite Things.’”

The project is produced by Bishop and Dr. Barr, with Lance Lucas (Jekalyn Carr, Lisa Knowles). The “Go Tell It on the Mountain” track is a single and features Anne Taylor-Slaughter. It is accompanied by a music video produced by Danny Fuentes and filmed in snowy Denver.

“We come from musical backgrounds at church, high school…its always been a part of our lives,” the Bishop added. “God gave us a great project…’The Little Drummer Boy’ has African drums.”

Bishop Frederick Barr and Dr. Erica Barr are senior pastors at I Am Life Church in Nashville. It also has sister churches in Los Angeles and Michigan. Bishop Barr is an executive and Bishop at Life Church International in Nashville. They also own The Barr’s Music City Soul Food Restaurant in Nashville, famous for their hot dogs. Dr. Erica is also a talk show host and they both produce other broadcast programs.

The “Christmas with the Barrs” album offers 14 traditional Christmas selections. www.IAmLifeChurch.org

