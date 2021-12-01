TAYO Fatunla’s Ivory Coast Diary – GBICH! A Parody Cartoon Newspaper Publication

*Having scaled the Covid tests hurdle, I was looking forward to travelling to Ivory Coast (Cote D’ivoire in French) to meet the brains behind the Ivorian newspaper journal known famously as GBICH! published weekly in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, West Africa. I wanted to see for myself, the popularity of this publication and I was not disappointed. It is a phenomenon.

GBICH! the first newspaper satirical publication of its kind in Côte d’Ivoire was founded in 1999 by cartoonist Lassan Zohore, Illary Simplice both Cartoonists, Bledson Mathieu a journalist and Adrien Bonné a Financier. Mendozza Caramba also a cartoonist was a founding member of GBICH!

Zohore explained the title idea that stems from a transcription of onomatopoeia for literary effect, as a violent punch. Hearing Zohore explain reminded me of the 1960s American live action television series, Batman, with effects like POW! BOFF! KAPOW! Z-ZWAP! WHACK! THWACK! ZOK!! and more.

You can say that GBICH! is hard-hitting, which it is.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Racist Karen’ and Her Son Harass Black Employee in Parking Garage [VIDEO]

GBICH! mainly in French, parodies and highlights day to day lives of Ivorian readers. It is the first satirical publication of its kind with sections dedicated to cartoon characters and cartoon strips like Cauphy Gombo, Tommy Lapoasse, Jo’ Bleck, Papou created by Willy Zekid, Gnamankoundji Zekinan drawn by Mozou or Sergeant Deutogo drawn by Konan Xavier and also written articles like “Investigation Express”, “And said early”, “Z eyes see not, mouth speaks” and “Courrier Drap.”

In collaboration with the EU, Cartooning for Peace and the French Institute and other sponsors in Ivory Coast, GBICH! also played an important role in the recently held 6th Cocobulles Festival of cartoons in Ivory Coast. Since then, many more publications have published similar GBICH! format.

You could create new cartoon characters out of this and call them Copycats. KAK Cartooning for Peace President, myself, Danish cartoonist Lars, and Odia, cartoonist from Senegal had presented bound volumes of GBICH! as gifts for our participation.