Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Stacey Abrams Announces 2nd Run for Governor (Watch the Campaign Ad)

By EURPublisher01
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams in gubernatorial campaign ad, released Dec. 1, 2021

*Georgia’s Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday that she is running for governor a second time, setting up a potential rematch with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Abrams ran for governor in 2018, losing to Kemp by 1.4 points. At the time, Kemp was Georgia’s Secretary of State, also responsible for overseeing state elections and vote counts. She became a household name that year after accusing Republicans of engaging in voter suppression affecting mostly Black voters.

She was credited with helping organize Black voters in the South to help push Democrats to key victories, including President Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 win in Georgia.

Abrams, the longtime voting rights advocate and former top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives, tweeted her announcement, saying she is running “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

Watch below:

Kemp responded Wednesday, saying in a statement that Abrams’ “far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians.”

“Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state,” he continued. “I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

