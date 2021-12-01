Sheree Whitfield’s Dude Claims Bravo’s Using His Name/Likeness Without His Permission – Sends Cease & Desist

*It looks like the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ is having a few hiccups at the moment. Sheree Whitfield’s lil boo boo, Tyrone Gilliams, isn’t fooling with her at the moment because he’s in his feelings about his portrayal on the show in past.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sheree’s lil pen pal had his legal team draft up a cease and desist letter to Bravo chile. Tyrone claims the network has been using his lil name and likeness without his permission.

In the docs he said he never gave the go ahead for Bravo to use his name for a lil storyline a few seasons back. Tyrone was never actually on the show, but his lil name was mentioned here and there by a few ladies. Tyrone claims the network has been making money off of him.

This man really isn’t f***ing with Bravo because he’s threatening to go after them if they don’t stop using his name and image pronto! He also wants them to erase an footage they have of him.

Yikes… There goes Sheree’s storyline….

Tyrone has been in his feelings with Bravo because Sheree almost put his freedom in jeopardy alleged. She wanted to shoot with him at a restaurant, which would’ve been a no no since he’s been sentenced to home confinement.

