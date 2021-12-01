Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Press Conference Set to Press Authorities to Offer Reward in Killing of Jacqueline Avant

By Fisher Jack
Jacqueline & Clarence Avant - Gettyimages
Jacqueline & Clarence Avant – Gettyimages

*A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders will hold a press conference calling for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and city of Beverly Hills to introduce a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and wife of legendary music producer Clarence Avant who was shot and killed in her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday (12-01-21).

“Jacqueline Avant was murdered in cold blood by a cowardly killer. Our coalition of community leader’s call for The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and city of Beverly Hills to introduce a reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer. Jacqueline was a dedicated wife, mother public servant and philanthropist whose life was unjustly taken from her. We’re hopeful a reward will bring forth information to lead to the arrest and conviction of her murderer,” stated Najee Ali Operation Hope Community Relations Ambassador.

Press conference

Date Thursday December 2nd. 2021
Time 9:30 am

Location Community Build
Leimert Park
4305 Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by Community Build
CEO Robert Sausedo.

Michael Lawson CEO Los Angeles Urban League.

Najee Ali Operation Hope
Community Relations Ambassador.

Lori Condinus President National Action Network Los Angeles chapter

Donald Bakeer Boardmember Project Islamic Hope

Fisher Jack

